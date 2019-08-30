Twitter founder’s account hacked

Related News

A hacking collecting has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Twitter account of Jack Dorsey, the social media giant’s co-founder, was on Friday hacked by a hacking collective and taken down.

A group referring to itself as the Chuckling Squad claimed responsibility for the breach, the BBC reported.

A spokesperson for Twitter told the BBC the site was urgently investigating the matter.

The account tweeted dozens of offensive and racist messages and caused apprehension within Twitter.

The offending tweets have been largely removed, but some of them remain.

The unauthorised access of Mr Dorsey’s account comes as social media platforms continue to face relentless breaches from hackers, some of whom were intent on proving that the platforms are not as protected as their users believe.

It was not immediately clear whether Mr Dorsey has gained full control of his account as of Friday night.