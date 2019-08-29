Insecurity: Police order helicopter surveillance across Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of aerial surveillance helicopters to major cities in the South-West and North-West of the country.
The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said the order was part of efforts by the police to effectively curtail crimes in the country.
He said that the Police Air-Wing Operational Base in Abuja would cater for Abuja–Kaduna highways and the adjoining states in the North-West and North-Central.
Mr Mba said that the new base in Ondo would cater to the adjoining states and highways straddling the South-West.
He enjoined Nigerians not to panic and go about their lawful businesses, adding that the aerial surveillance was to improve the security of lives and property in the affected areas. (NAN)
