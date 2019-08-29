Van Dijk wins UEFA player of the year; beats Messi, Ronaldo

Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk, has been named UEFA Men’s player of the year.
Van Dijk was announced winner of the award at a ceremony held in Monaco on Thursday.
The Dutch international won the award ahead of former winners: Juventus’ Christiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.
In the season under review, Van Dijk scored nine goals in 59 appearances for club and country.
Van Dijk played 4,465 minutes for Liverpool winning 303 duels in the process.
Earlier at the event, 32 teams for the 2019/ 2020 season was drawn into eight groups.
The group stage of the 2019/2020 season is expected to start on September 17.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Kemi Busari is a senior reporter covering the Nigerian Senate for PREMIUM TIMES. He has interest in human rights and has won awards for his works, including the Hans Verploeg Award and the PwC Business reporting award. Twitter: @kemi_busari
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.