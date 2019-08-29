Van Dijk wins UEFA player of the year; beats Messi, Ronaldo

Related News

Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk, has been named UEFA Men’s player of the year.

Van Dijk was announced winner of the award at a ceremony held in Monaco on Thursday.

The Dutch international won the award ahead of former winners: Juventus’ Christiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

In the season under review, Van Dijk scored nine goals in 59 appearances for club and country.

Van Dijk played 4,465 minutes for Liverpool winning 303 duels in the process.

Earlier at the event, 32 teams for the 2019/ 2020 season was drawn into eight groups.

The group stage of the 2019/2020 season is expected to start on September 17.