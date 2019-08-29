Tribunal affirms election of controversial Adamawa senator, Elisha Abbo

The Adamawa State Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by a former senator, Binta Masi Garba, of the All Progressives Congress against the election of Elisha Abbo of the Peoples Democratic Party.
Mr Abbo recently gained notoriety for assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja, over which incident he has been arraigned in court.
Delivering the ruling on Thursday, the lead judge, S B Akanbi, said the petitioner failed to produce sufficient evidence to prove her case beyond a reasonable doubt, prompting him to dismiss the case for lack of merit.
The petitioner had alleged that the election was marred by massive irregularities.
The tribunal had on Wednesday delivered three judgements, two of which were in favour of PDP candidates.
While a former chairman of House of Representative Committee on Information, Abdulrazak Namdas (APC), the petition against the election of a senator, Binos Yaroe (PDP), was dismissed.
The tribunal also dismissed the petition challenging the victory of Kwamoti La’ori (PDP).