Employee charged with stealing employer’s N4.4 million

Court symbol used to illustrate the story.
A Karshi Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered that a 34-year-old attendant, Anyuzgi David, who allegedly absconded with his employers N4.4 million, be remanded in prison.

The judge, Anas Isah, who did not admit the defendant to bail, ordered that he be remanded in Keffi prison.

Mr Isah adjourned the case until Sept. 11 for hearing.

Earlier, the police charged David, who resides in Markurdi, Benue, with three counts of criminal breach of trust by a servant, theft by servant and criminal misappropriation.

The prosecution counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Kenechukwu Ezekwueme, of Karu Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, on August 9.

He alleged that the complaint employed the defendant as a POS Unit manager in his company in Markurdi, to handle deposit and withdrawal of money.

Mr Adeyanju alleged that on July 7, the defendant was given N 4.4 million to deposit in Access bank but he dishonestly converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecution alleged that during the investigation, he admitted that he stole the money and gave it to a money ritualist who promised to help “double” it.

He said that after committing the crime, he fled from Markurdi and was apprehended in Abuja.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 314, 289 and 309 of the Penal Code.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

(NAN)

