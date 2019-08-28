NNPC, Total partner to grow Nigeria’s oil production, reserves

Related News

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Total Nigeria have expressed their readiness to work together to grow daily crude oil and gas production and reserves to meet the national target of 40 billion barrels.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, and the Managing Director of Total Nigeria, Mike Sangster, made the commitment during a visit by Total top management to the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Kyari, in a statement by Ndu Ughamadu, the spokesperson for the corporation, said that Total Nigeria was one of NNPC’s most important partners with visible outcomes.

“Total Nigeria in the last five years has very visible outcomes that we have seen and I assure you that we will work together to progress all efforts to grow production and national reserves.

“Also, I want to put on record that your downstream company has been very supportive in the supply of gasoline into our country,” he said.

He assured Total Nigeria of very transparent and accountable relationship with acceptable frameworks.

Earlier, Mr Sangster expressed Total’s firm belief in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and its readiness to deploy solutions to the challenges facing the industry.

“Total Nigeria will build on recent progress in many areas such as cash-call arrears and our long-standing partnership.

“In partnership with NNPC, the company has developed the last three Floating Production Storage Offloading’s (FPSOs) in Nigeria and wants to build on this,” he said.

