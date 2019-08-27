Finance Ministry begins ‘mop up’ verification of ex-Nigerian Airways workers

Related News

The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is set to conduct a week-long mop up verification exercise for ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways.

The affected workers are those who were not audited during the previous exercise.

The Ministry conducted similar exercises in the six geo-political zones in September 2018.

The Ministry said the latest verification will hold simultaneously in Lagos and Kano, to ensure all eligible beneficiaries are audited and paid their entitlements.

The Permanent Secretary, Special Duties in the Ministry, Mohammed Dikwa, disclosed this during an inspection of the two centres.

Represented by the Deputy Director Procurement, Izerebu John, he said the exercise was in furtherance of the Federal government’s commitment to ensure all former workers of the defunct airways got their benefits.

Mr Dikwa assured the ex-workers at the two centres the Federal Government was committed to paying their dues once they were audited. He advised them to cooperate with the verification officials by providing all the documents required for the exercise.

The Nigeria Airways was liquidated in 2004, without its almost 6,000 workers being paid any entitlements.

Following continued agitations by the workers for their entitlements, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 approved that all audited staff of the organisation should be paid 50 per cent of their severance entitlements.

The Secretary General of Nigeria Airways Pensioners Union, Segun Adeleke, said his members were grateful to the President for coming to the rescue of the ex-Nigerian Airways workers, who had lost hope of receiving anything from the government.

Similarly, the National Vice Chairman of the Union (North), Mohammed Adamu, thanked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning for bringing the plight of his members to the President.

Meanwhile, Mr Adamu said only about 500 of the ex-Airways workers would be audited in the mop up exercise as most of all the eligible workers had been audited and paid 50 per cent of their severance package after the earlier exercise in September, last year.