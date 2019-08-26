NYSC DG urges corps members to inter-marry

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim
Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim

The Director-General of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, has encouraged corps members to inter-marry.

Mr Ibrahim made the call on Monday when he paid a visit to the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Wamakko, Sokoto State.

The official said this when he inspected the camp facilities and interacted with corps members, staff and military personnel deployed to train corps members.

Mr Ibrahim reminded the corps members that the main objective of the scheme was to promote unity among Nigerian youth, especially graduates.

He warned corps members against the use of social media fake news and hate speeches.

Mr Ibrahim called on them to make use of social media ”to spread the good news and not bring hatred and disunity”.

“You should see your selves as one family irrespective of where you come from, establish the spirit of oneness right from the orientation camp and if possible marry your selves,’’ he said.

According to him, ”NYSC always encourages marriages among corps members, especially inter tribe marriage. The headquarters will support any inter-tribe marriage.”

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

He assured corps members of their welfare and safety throughout their stay in the state.

”We work hand in hand with all security agencies to ensure your security is guaranteed,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim cautioned corps members against incessant unauthorised journeys.

“If you have reason to travel seek the consent of your state coordinator and your employer,’’ the DG warned corps members.

Mr Ibrahim expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness and condition of the camp and urged authorities to sustain it. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.