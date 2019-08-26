NYSC DG urges corps members to inter-marry

Related News

The Director-General of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, has encouraged corps members to inter-marry.

Mr Ibrahim made the call on Monday when he paid a visit to the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Wamakko, Sokoto State.

The official said this when he inspected the camp facilities and interacted with corps members, staff and military personnel deployed to train corps members.

Mr Ibrahim reminded the corps members that the main objective of the scheme was to promote unity among Nigerian youth, especially graduates.

He warned corps members against the use of social media fake news and hate speeches.

Mr Ibrahim called on them to make use of social media ”to spread the good news and not bring hatred and disunity”.

“You should see your selves as one family irrespective of where you come from, establish the spirit of oneness right from the orientation camp and if possible marry your selves,’’ he said.

According to him, ”NYSC always encourages marriages among corps members, especially inter tribe marriage. The headquarters will support any inter-tribe marriage.”

He assured corps members of their welfare and safety throughout their stay in the state.

”We work hand in hand with all security agencies to ensure your security is guaranteed,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim cautioned corps members against incessant unauthorised journeys.

“If you have reason to travel seek the consent of your state coordinator and your employer,’’ the DG warned corps members.

Mr Ibrahim expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness and condition of the camp and urged authorities to sustain it. (NAN)