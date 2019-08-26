NYSC arrests 10 fake ‘corps members’

Related News

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it has uncovered ten persons who attempted to enrol with fake certificates during registration in some of its orientation camps.

NYSC spokesperson, Adenike Adeyemi, said in a statement, three of the culprits who were apprehended in Taraba State Orientation Camp claimed to have graduated from Istop University, Cotonou.

They include Nasiru Yau from Mass Communication department, Sheu Muktar – Computer Science and Iliyasu Usman from Sociology department.

The NYSC said it discovered that the culprits could neither write nor say anything logical about their certificates or courses of study.

In a similar vein, NYSC Verification Officers also detected two persons who claimed to have graduated from Imo State University in Katsina State Orientation Camp.

They are: Offor Blessing Chinelo KT/19B/3696 Call-Up-No, NYSC/ISU/2019/280122, with BSc result in Insurance and Actuarial Science, Mezenwa Ngozi Chidinma KT/19B/3836 with Call-Up-No NYSC/ISU/2019/259331 with a degree result in Education/English Language.

Ms Adeyemi added that four persons were also discovered with fake credentials of Imo State University in Kebbi State Orientation Camp, Dakingari.

They are Nwachukwu Chimaobi Curtis KB/19B/3046, Ononuju Amarachi Nwamaka KB/19B/3147, Francis Joseph Arinze KB/19B/3135 and Chigozie Evidence Chijioke KB/19B/ 3231.

Shuaibu Ibrahim, NYSC Director-General, had warned that anyone caught with fake documents in its orientation camps would be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.

The statement added that Mr Ibrahim while addressing corps members at Sokoto State Orientation Camp in Wamakko on Monday, urged them to abide by the Oath of Allegiance to the country which they swore to.

He counselled them to embrace Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development of the NYSC Scheme to empower themselves.

“Identify your talents and harness it. Use social media positively, be decent and respect your dignity as graduates. Don’t get involved in fraud, prostitution and any form of cybercrime.

“Don’t endanger your safety. Your movement outside the state must be approved by the state coordinator and do not go outside your place of abode to worship.

“Your parents are looking up to you to take care of them in their old age and we don’t want to lose any of you. Please let your colleagues know your movement,” the NYSC boss said. (NAN)