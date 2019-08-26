Next year’s G7 Summit may hold at Trump’s Miami golf resort

Donald Trump and G7 members
Donald Trump and G7 members

U.S. President Donald Trump ended speculation surrounding the location of next year’s G7 summit on Monday, saying that it would likely be held in Miami, Florida, and possibly at one of his golf resorts in the city.

Mr Trump has repeatedly come under fire from domestic critics for holding official visits at his own properties amid concerns he is benefitting financially from his tenure in the White House.

“It will probably be in Miami,” Mr Trump said, sitting next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

Asked specifically by reporters if his Doral hotel will be chosen as the location, Mr Trump said it could well be.

“We haven’t made a final decision, but it is right next to the airport … meaning a few minutes away. It’s a great place. It’s got tremendous acreage and many hundreds of acres.

“So, we can handle whatever happens,” he said, adding that the hotel “is set up the best.”

In 2020, it will be the U.S.’ turn to host the gathering of leaders of the world’s major economies. This year, France is hosting.

G7 countries make up nearly half of the world’s economy, even as their share is declining with the rise of China, India and other powers.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The president repeatedly stressed that he wants to host the summit close to the international airport in Miami.

He said that the city’s infrastructure would make hosting the summit easier and praised the virtues of his own hotel.

“Each delegation can have its own building,” he said, adding that the hotel offered “great comforts.”

“We are thinking about it. Love the location of the hotel and like the fact that it is close to the airport,” he added.

Mr Trump, a native New Yorker, has made Florida his second home and often spends time at his Mar-a-Lago resort, his signature location in Palm, north of Miami.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.