Hajj 2019: Nigerian nurse dead as more pilgrims return

Related News

A Nigerian pilgrim, Aminu Rufa’i, has died in Saudi Arabia, an official said on Monday.

Mr Rufa’i, a nurse, was from Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He died in his sleep, the Nigerian hajj commission spokesperson, Fatima Usara, said in a statement.

Ms Usara also said over 9,000 pilgrims have returned to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia after this year’s hajj exercise.

Read the full statement by Ms Usara below.

Airlift of Nigerian pilgrims back into the country is in its ninth day having begun as scheduled, on the 17th of August, 2019. The two participating airlines, namely Max Air and FlyNas have operated a total of 21 flights that conveyed 9, 658 pilgrims back to Nigeria.

Distribution of the flights so far shows Max Air has conveyed 5,428 pilgrims in 11 trips while FlyNas on its part transported 4,306 pilgrims in 10 flights.

Max Air has conducted flights to Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, plus a special flight to Federal Capital Territory. The special flight conveyed few pilgrims and officials that formed the advance team of officials into the kingdom from the National Medical, Media and Ulama teams as well as some NAHCON staff on essential duties.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, FlyNas has conducted flights to Lagos, Kebbi, Zamfara Sokoto and Osun. It also conveyed some pilgrims from Oyo, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, Abia and Edo states back to Nigeria.

On a sad note, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria mourns the passing away of one of its National Medical Team members, Nurse Aminu Rufa’i from Zaria Local Government of Kaduna State who died in his sleep. Nurse Aminu was apparently healthy at the time he went to bed. His remains have since been buried according to Islamic rites. The Chairman, on behalf of the management and staff of NAHCON, prays Almighty Allah gives his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Fatima Sanda Usara,