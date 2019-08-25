14-year-old fakes own kidnap to visit boyfriend – Police

The Central Police Station, Enugu used to illustrate the story
The police in Enugu on Sunday said a schoolgirl reported by her father as kidnapped in Enugu on Thursday has been found with her boyfriend in Owerri, Imo State.

According to police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, Kosisochukwu Anioma, 14, said she faked her kidnap so she could travel to meet her school boyfriend.

Miss Kosisochukwu, who is a daughter of an Enugu politician and a former aide to former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, Frank Anioma, was still in police custody at the time of this report.

Her father, Mr Anioma, had reported on Thursday that his daughter was on her way to the New Haven market in Enugu when she went missing.

“Her phone was ringing when we called her number but there was no reply. Thereafter, it went into busy,” Mr Anioma posted on his page on a social media platform.

Based on the complaint, the police said officers immediately swung into action and later traced the teenager to her love nest in Owerri.

“I faked my kidnap in order for me to travel to Owerri to meet my school boyfriend,” Mr Amaraizu quoted the girl as telling officers.

She was further quoted as saying she missed her lover with whom she is in the same class in Abakilikidue to the prolonged school holiday.

The two lovers will be in SSS 1 when the school reopens. The police did not give the name of her boyfriend but said he hails from Owerri.

