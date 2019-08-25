NLC appoints new General Secretary

NLC-President-Mr
The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the appointment of a new General Secretary.

Emmanuel Okechukwu was approved as the General Secretary by the National Executive Council of the NLC, the labour president, Ayuba Wabba, said in a statement.

Read the full statement by the NLC president below.

NOTIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF COMRADE EMMANUEL UBGOAJA AS THE NEW GENERAL SECRETARY OF THE NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS (NLC)

We bring you fraternal greetings from the Nigeria Labour Congress.

I write to notify you of the appointment of Comrade Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja as the new General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). This follows the retirement of his predecessor, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, after years of meritorious service to the Congress.

The appointment of Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja as the new General Secretary of the NLC follows the approval of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC at its regular meeting held in Kano, Kano State on 21st August, 2019. The appointment is with immediate effect.

Comrade (Barrister) Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja born on 15th May, 1966 is a 1987 Law graduate of the University of Calabar. In 1993, he became the first lawyer in Nigeria to work full time for a trade union when he joined the National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress. He rose through the ranks of the union to serve as the General Secretary from 2000 to 2005.

Between 2006 and 2009, Comrade Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja was appointed as the Coordinator, Advocacy and Mobilization of the Alliance for Credible Elections, a foremost Nigerian Civil Society Organization with focus on electoral matters.

In 2005, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja was a delegate to the 2005 President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Political/Constitutional Reform Conference. He was also a delegate to the President Goodluck Jonathan Constitution Review Conference of 2014.

We urge you to extend your good hands of fellowship and goodwill to Comrade Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja in his new position as the General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Please accept our very warm regards.

Comrade Ayuba Wabba, mni
President

