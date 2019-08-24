FG to enrol Newspaper vendors into N-Power Programme – Minister

A minister said on Friday that the federal government would enrol members of the Newspaper Vendors Association of Nigeria into the N-Power programme, to enable them to acquire some skills.

Labour and employment minister, Chris Ngige, made the promise on Friday in Abuja when members of the federal secretariat branch of the association, led by its chairman, Desmond Obiagwu, paid him a courtesy visit.

Mr Ngige commended the vendors for being good citizens by choosing to earn a decent living through newspaper vending, instead of engaging in criminal activities.

He expressed the government’s desire to encourage them in their efforts, stating that the government would enrol some of their members into the N-Power programme, a platform where Nigerians could access skills acquisition for development.

According to him, the vendors are also helping the government through their work.

“Your association has helped the labour ministry because newspaper marketing is part of information dissemination.

“Through your activity, we get information on brewing labour unrest, and try to nip them in the bud through conciliatory meetings.”

Speaking earlier, Desmond Obiagwu, Chairman, Federal Secretariat branch of the association, had congratulated Mr Ngige on his re-appointment and wished him success in navigating the “tough” terrain of the labour ministry.

Mr Obiagwu said that Ngige’s numerous achievements during his first tenure, including the approval of a new national minimum wage for workers, informed his re-appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari. (NAN)

