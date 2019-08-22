NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Friday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms over parts of North and Central cities with chances of rains over the Southern region on Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Thursday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over Northern states throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 25 to 29 degree Celsius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Central States, thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yola, Mambilla Plateau, Niger, Abuja, Makurdi, and Jos axis in the morning.

“Thundery showers are likely over this region in afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 32 degree Celsius and 20 to 23 degree Celsius except Jos to be16 to 22 degree Celsius,” NiMet said.

It forecast cloudy conditions with chances of rains over Ikom, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Calabar, Eket and Enugu axis in the morning hours.

NiMet envisaged intermittent rains over the region in the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 31 degree Celsius and 22 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

(NAN)