512 Nigerian students studying on Chinese scholarship – Official

A total of 512 out of the 6,845 Nigerian students currently studying in China, are on Chinese government scholarship as at 2019, an official said.

The Press Officer in the Embassy of China in Nigeria, Sun Saixiong, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Mr Saixiong said the scholarships cover was students undergoing their masters and doctorate degrees in engineering, medicine and agriculture among others.

“Up until May 2019, 6,845 Nigerian students are currently studying in China, among them, 512 outstanding students are covered by Chinese government scholarship.

“A large proportion of the Chinese government-sponsored students are there for their master’s and doctorate degree in engineering, medicine, agriculture and other majors which Nigeria most urgently needs.

“On Aug. 7 in the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, another batch of 58 Nigerian students, among whom are three undergraduate, 39 master’s, 16 doctorate students, received their university Admission Notices from Counsellor, Mr Li Xuda.

“This year, 272 Nigerian students have won Chinese government scholarship and this September, these students will start their academic journey, which is fully sponsored by the Chinese government in China.

“Under different programs such as Chinese unilateral grants to developing countries, China- Nigeria bilateral agreements, multilateral outcomes such as of FOCAC Beijing Summit,’’ the statement read in past.

The Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, advised the students to work hard in fulfilling their dream and to make more contribution to the bright future of their fatherland.

Mr Pingjian stressed that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.

“Also, it is highly recommended that students should have basic language skill of Chinese because most of the courses are taught in Chinese.

“So, students who plan to go to China, should first plan their Chinese language learning.

“There are many Chinese language teaching institutes in Nigeria, including, for example, the China Culture Centre in Abuja, the Confucius Institutes in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nigeria and the University of Lagos.’’

