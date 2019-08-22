Aregbesola at interior ministry, to assume duties Monday

Nigeria's new interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday visited the ministry a few hours after the cabinet inauguration by President Mohammadu Buhari. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Aregbesola]
Nigeria's new interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday visited the ministry a few hours after the cabinet inauguration by President Mohammadu Buhari. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Aregbesola]

Nigeria’s new interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday visited the ministry a few hours after the cabinet inauguration by President Mohammadu Buhari.

He was accompanied by the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, alongside his wife and others.

Mr Aregbesola ruled Osun State from 2010 to 2018. He was also a former Lagos State commissioner for works and infrastructure.

Speaking with officials of the ministry, he said he was on a short visit and will fully resume duties on Monday.

He said the Permanent Secretary, Georgian Ehuriah, will be in charge of the ministry till Monday.

“I am not taking over duties (for now). I have given her the opportunity to run until Monday. I will be more of a visitor,” he said.

According to him, one of the functions of the ministry is internal security.

He said the ministry has “the highest assignment and needs attention as well”. He advised the staff to reflect on their duties.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Nigeria’s new interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday visited the ministry a few hours after the cabinet inauguration by President Mohammadu Buhari. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Aregbesola]
Nigeria’s new interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday visited the ministry a few hours after the cabinet inauguration by President Mohammadu Buhari. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Aregbesola]
Nigeria’s new interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday visited the ministry a few hours after the cabinet inauguration by President Mohammadu Buhari. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Aregbesola]
Nigeria’s new interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday visited the ministry a few hours after the cabinet inauguration by President Mohammadu Buhari. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Aregbesola]

He promised to redefine the assignments of the ministry. “The major functions are economy, security and anti-corruption,” he said.

On his arrival, staff of the ministry were seen jubilating and hailing him. They were obviously excited to have him around.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.