Police confirm death of couple from generator fumes

The police in Niger, on Wednesday, confirmed the death of a couple in Maitunbi area of Minna from generator fumes.

Mohammed Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred on Monday night.

“The incident occurred on Monday night, but was reported to the police on Tuesday by neighbours at 8: 00 a.m.,” Abubakar said.

He explained that the deceased couple, Adamu Mohammed, 30, and Sumaiya Adamu, 20, got married in December 2018.

He said that Dahiru Mohammed, a brother to the late Mr Adamu, visited the couple on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that when Dahiru knocked on their door and there was no response, he left without seeing them.

“When nobody attended to Dahiru he left the house of the deceased couple,” he said.

He explained that neighbours who did not see them coming out from their apartment raised concerns and had to break in.

“When the neighbours discovered what had happened they reported the issue to the police,” he said.

Mr Abubakar explained that on the fateful night, the deceased couple had put on the generator, which they recently purchased, in one of their rooms that had no ventilation and slept in the next room.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple died as a result of the generator fumes.

“They died due to lack of ventilation from the generator fumes,” the police spokesman said.

NAN gathered from family sources that the couple has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

(NAN)