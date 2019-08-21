Why I was reappointed Nigeria’s justice minister – Malami

Abubakar Malami, who retained his portfolio as Attorney General/ Minister of Justice, said his reappointment was as a result of the collective efforts the staff of the ministry gave him in his first term.

“My coming back to the ministry is through your collective effort.

“I implore you to do it again so that together we will move forward the policies and activities assigned to the Ministry,” he said.

Mr Malami reiterated his commitment to the collective welfare of the staff.

He charged them to be more proactive in their duties as they have a collective responsibility to work as a family.

Mr Malami appreciated the entire staff for the warm welcome accorded him as he entered the ministry.

“I am overwhelmed by the reception given to me when I entered the ministry; it showed that we had a good time together in my last time,” he said.

Also speaking, Dayo Apata, the Solicitor General of Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, commended President Muhammadu Buhari re-appointed Minister as the Attorney General of Federation.

According to him, Mr Malami’s coming back to the ministry showed that President Buhari recognised his good work during the last four years which he definitely wanted him to come back and finish.

He congratulated the staff of the ministry and enjoined them to cooperate with the minister in order to take the ministry to the next level.

