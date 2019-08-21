China investigates death of Nigerian

Related News

The Consul General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, China, Wale Oloko, on Wednesday said the Chinese Police authorities had commenced investigation into the death of a Nigerian, Unachukwu Nwajueze.

Mr Oloko, in a statement e-emailed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said the late Nwajueze died at the Tong Tong market in Guangzhou on August 12.

The Consul General said it took the prompt intervention of the consular officers to calm other Nigerians who demanded to know the cause of Nwajueze’s death.

“The Consulate General of Nigeria in Guangzhou is aware of the death of a Nigerian national, Unachukwu Nwajueze, a resident of Guangzhou, China, at Tong Tong market area of the city at about 4.30 p.m. on August 12.

“When the Consulate was contacted, we quickly sent two consular officers to the scene of the incident, where they were able to calm other restive Nigerians in the area.

“The police authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Unachukwu Nwajueze,’’ he said.

The Consul General, who said he had paid a condolence visit to the wife, family members and friends of the late Nwajueze, appealed to other Nigerians to remain calm, while the investigation was on.

Mr Oloko also said he had met with a representative of the leadership of the provincial government who expressed the condolences of the provincial authorities to the wife and family members.

“The representative conveyed the condolences of the provincial authorities and promised that appropriate investigation would be carried out to the satisfaction of all parties in accordance with the laws of China.

“He advised the Consulate to relate with the Guangzhou Municipal Public Security authorities to ensure a speedy resolution of the case,’’ he said.

