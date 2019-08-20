NYSC management visits Katsina over death of corps members

Related News

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has paid a condolence visit to Katsina State over the death of three corps members in a road crash on Sunday.

The management said the purpose of its visit was to assess the level of medical attention given to those who survived the tragedy.

The corps members died in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Twelve of them were travelling from Katsina to Funtua to attend a Church programme. They were in a bus belonging to the National Association of Catholic Corps Members, Katsina.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the board, Adenike Adeyemi, the scheme also said the Director-General of the Corps, Shuaibu Ibrahim appealed to Corps Members ”to always regulate their movements in line with NYSC laid down rules on travelling”.

He commended Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, ”for his magnanimity in conveying the accident victims to the hospital”.

The DG said the corps will always stand against any unauthorised journey for all serving corps members.

Advertisement

Daily Trust reported how the NYSC on August 2018 said it is an offence for any serving corp member to travel out of camp or places of primary assignment without obtaining permission.

According to the then DG of the Scheme, Suleiman Kazaure, this rule was being repeatedly ignored by corp members.

“You all have to avoid night journeys and other unnecessary journeys for that matter. Remember that before you embark on any journey, the need arises that you first inform your immediate supervisors and obtain necessary permits,” he said then.