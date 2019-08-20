Customs seize elephant tusks, buffalo horns in Adamawa

Customs official addressing journalists
File photo of Customs official addressing journalists

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have seized elephant tusks, buffalo horns, and other illicit goods worth several millions of naira from smugglers on River Benue in Adamawa State in Northeast Nigeria.

Speaking about the seizure to journalists on Tuesday, the Customs comptroller in charge of Adamawa and Taraba states, Kamardeen Olumoh, said the command’s anti-smuggling war had led to several seizures.

“The seized items include elephant tusks, buffalo horns, used tyres and tricycles. Others are 2,527 50-kilogramme bags of foreign parboiled rice, twelve (12) motor vehicles, twenty-two (22) motorcycles,204 bales of second-hand clothing, cartons of spaghetti, 52 drums of petroleum product (PMS) with each drum containing 230 litres totalling 11,960,” said he.

According to him, the duty paid value for all items seized is N80 million.

He said the agency’s engagement with border communities had yielded result in crunching smuggling in the zone. “Among the border communities visited are Gurin, Wuro Bokki, Wuro Alhaji, Mubi and Gembu. This is all in an effort to encourage the communities to partner with Customs in the battle against smuggling.”

The Comptroller said there had been a strategic and operational collaboration between the Nigeria Customs and its Cameroonian counterpart on how to manage the security challenges along borders ” to enhance security surveillance and mutual exchange and sharing of cross border trade data.”

