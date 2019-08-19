Court remands farmer for allegedly stabbing colleague to death

Related News

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a farmer, Terseer Angbee, who allegedly stabbed his colleague to death, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

The magistrate, J. O Ayia, who gave the order, did not take the plea of Mr Angbee, because the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

Mr Anyia ordered the police to send the case file to the Benue Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until August 26, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was reported by Mr Torngu Mwaikyoga of Tse Agu Mbajor Tombo at Buruku police station.

Mr Ato alleged that Mr Angbee stabbed the complainant’s father, Mwaikyoga Yandev, during an argument after the suspect uprooted some orange trees.

The victim, he said, later died at the General Hospital Buruku, from the stab wounds.

The prosecutor alleged that the suspect confessed to the crime during investigation.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 222 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State, 2004.

(NAN)