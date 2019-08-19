NYSC: Five documents prospective corps members must take to orientation camp

Related News

As prospective corps members across Nigeria head to the orientation camps on Tuesday, August 20, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has listed the documents they must present to be admitted to the camps.

The camps open with the registration of corps members on August 20.

In an advert published in Punch newspaper on August 19, the NYSC said the swearing-in of corps members will hold on August 22 while the closing ceremony will be on September 9.

“All prospective corps members slated for the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course are advised to proceed to their respective camps stated on their call-up letters,” the advert stated.

Foreign-trained graduates are to report to camp with their international passport and the original copies of all uploaded documents.

Also, the scheme said National Diploma (ND) Certificate will be presented in addition to other relevant documents by Prospective Corps Members of Mono/Polytechnic as a pre-condition for registration at the Orientation Camps nationwide.

In the event of loss of call-up letters, the scheme said “a prospective corps member who collected the call-up letter from his/her Institution is advised to obtain a police report and sworn affidavit and thereafter report to the institution of graduation for further necessary action. Those who initially printed their call-up letters on-line can re-print the call-up letter in the case of loss.”

Compulsory items

The scheme also listed the items that a corps member will have to present at the camp:

(a) Original Call-up Letter or Call-up Letter printed on-line

(b) Original Statement of Result or Certificate endorsed by authorized officer with an authentic signature.

(c) School Identity Card, including International Passport for Foreign-trained graduates

(d) Doctors, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists, Nurses, Medical laboratory scientists and Optometrists are to produce evidence of registration with their professional bodies with authentic signature.

e) In addition, each Prospective Corps Member MUST present Certificate of Fitness from a Government or Military Hospital affixed with Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) stamp showing his/her health status before he/she will be registered and admitted for the orientation.

The NYSC scheme was created in a bid to reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.

The National Youth Service Corps was established by decree No.24 of May 22, 1973, “with a view to the proper encouragement and development of common ties among the youths of Nigeria and the promotion of national unity.”