Buhari attends retreat for ministers-designate

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja presided over two-day presidential retreat, with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, some state governors and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was being attended by all the Ministers-designate as well as Permanent Secretaries and heads of Federal Government agencies and departments.

NAN, however, observed that the Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was listed as one of the resource persons at the retreat was conspicuously absent at the venue of the event.

Read also: Security agencies attack, disrupt gathering of Soyinka, others in Lagos

Mrs Oyo-Ita was reported to be on medical leave after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) quizzed her over an alleged contract scam to the tune of N3 billion.

NAN also observed that acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, would be presenting paper on anti-corruption efforts of the Buhari administration at the retreat later today.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.