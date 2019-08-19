Buhari attends retreat for ministers-designate

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja presided over two-day presidential retreat, with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, some state governors and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was being attended by all the Ministers-designate as well as Permanent Secretaries and heads of Federal Government agencies and departments.

NAN, however, observed that the Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was listed as one of the resource persons at the retreat was conspicuously absent at the venue of the event.

Read also:

Mrs Oyo-Ita was reported to be on medical leave after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) quizzed her over an alleged contract scam to the tune of N3 billion.

NAN also observed that acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, would be presenting paper on anti-corruption efforts of the Buhari administration at the retreat later today.

Advertisement

(NAN)