Candidate arrested for forging UTME score to study medicine

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cancelled the unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) result of Kingsley Unekwe for allegedly altering his score to meet the cut-off points to study Medicine at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The board said Mr Unekwe, 18, was caught inflating his original UTME score from 201 to 269. He becomes the fifth person whose UTME result has been withdrawn and cancelled by the board.

According to a report on The Nations Newspaper, the JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, addressed reporters when Mr Unekwe and his mother appeared before some officials of the board in Abuja at the weekend.

The registrar said Mr Unekwe edited the original score allocated to him by the board and presented it to his parents as the original result.

He said the boy’s parent had called the board, alleging irregularities in their son’s result, leading to their invitation to Abuja from Awka, Anambra State.

The accused, Mr Unekwe, in the presence of his mother and officials of JAMB, confessed to have tampered with the original UTME result allocated to him by the board.

He said his original score of 201 did not meet the requirement to read medicine which his parents wanted him to study at UNN.

He said he edited the original UTME result to make his parents proud and to meet their expectation of him becoming a medical doctor.

Mr Unekwe appealed to the board for clemency, feigning ignorance of his crime.

But the JAMB registrar said the boy would be handed over to security agencies for prosecution.

“Anybody who does post-result infraction, will have their results withdrawn by the board,” the Nation quoted the registrar as saying.

Mr Oloyede said Mr Unekwe is the fifth person to commit the crime.

“We will prosecute you for attempting to damage the image of the board. We told your father that we have all the facts.

“You are the fifth person. Two of them are already being prosecuted because we showed them clearly that they forged their results to deceive their parents who are desperate, like your parents are, to study medicine,” Mr Oloyede said.

