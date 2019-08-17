Buhari salutes IBB at 78

Ibrahim Babangida, Former Nigerian dictator
Ibrahim Babangida, Former Nigerian head of state

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday congratulated former military President, retired Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on his 78th birthday.

President Buhari’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari said: “On behalf of the Federal Executive Council, my family and all Nigerians, please accept my warm felicitations on your 78th birthday.

“On this special day of your life, the reminiscences of your courage and invaluable service to the army in protecting the sovereignty of the country come to the fore. Thank you for the role of statesman you are playing in the affairs the nation.

“As you age gracefully, the country will continue to look up to you for guidance and wisdom.

”May Allah continue to increase your health and grant you the strength to give your best to your family and the nation.” (NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.