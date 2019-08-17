ICPC ex-chair takes over Salaries and Wages Commission

ICPC Chairman, Ekpo Nta

A former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC), Ekpo Nta, has taken over the leadership of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

The Chief Press Secretary of the Commission, Emma Njoku, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Mr Njoku, the Chairman of the Commission, Richard Egbule, handed over to Mr Nta, who is also the Commissioner for Compensation at the NSIWC, after the completion of his statutory 10 years tenure.

Mr Egbule, while handing over to Mr Nta, described his tenure as historic, being the first to complete two terms and the first chairman as the pioneer staff of the Commission from inception in 1992.

He called on staff of the Commission to get acquainted with the Act establishing the Commission.

This, according to him, will enable them know the enormous contributions and importance of the Commission to the development of the Civil Service and overall welfare of Public Service.

Mr Nta, in his response, commended Mr Egbule for his achievements in streamlining the nation’s salary administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Egbule started his working career as an Administrative Officer on grade level 08 in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and rose to the post of Chief Management Consultant in the same office in 1992.

He became a pioneer staff of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission in 1992 and worked to structure and builds the Commission with the best professional practice.

In 2006, he was appointed the Secretary to the Commission and on Aug. 17, 2009, former President Umaru Yar’Adua made him the Executive Chairman of the Commission.

He attained 10 years as the Executive Chairman on August 17. (NAN)

