Be honest, fair to all, Buhari urges Katsina lawmakers

President Muhammadu Buhari speaking
President Muhammadu Buhari speaking

Leadership entails earning the trust of the people who voted you into office and consistently staying the path of honesty and fairness at all times, President Muhammadu Buhari told Katsina State lawmakers on Friday in Daura.

Receiving the leadership of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Tasiu Maigari, President Buhari said the essence of contesting elections is to serve the people, and political actors must always remain loyal, dedicated and focused on delivering on their promises.

“Having been chosen by your people to lead, you must ensure that you remain trustworthy. Ensure fairness at all times. Leadership at home, community or national level is a heavy responsibility. And it must be discharged with fairness, firmness and justice,’ the President said.

Read also: Joe Igbokwe, others make Sanwo-Olu’s ‘final’ list of commissioners

He urged the lawmakers to be selfless, visionary and committed to meeting the needs of the electorate while minding their constitutional responsibilities.

In his remark, the speaker thanked the president for providing leadership at the national level and setting a standard on integrity and forthrightness for others to emulate.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Mr Maigari assured the president that the Katsina House of Assembly will continue to support his policies, and ensure a trickling down in the state to favour their various constituencies.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.