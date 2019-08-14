Nigerian senator challenges court order to forfeit properties, bank accounts

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi in court
Senator Peter Nwaoboshi

The senator representing Delta North, Peter Nwaoboshi, on Wednesday, filed a suit asking the Federal High Court Abuja to vacate its earlier interim forfeiture order on his assets granted to the federal government.

This followed an interim forfeiture order by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, on July 5, giving the lawmaker or anyone who might have owned the seized assets 30 days to convince the court why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Nigerian government.

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) had taken temporary possession of several properties allegedly owned by Mr Nwaoboshi.

In a motion on notice by Counsel to the senator, Robert Clarke, SAN, on Wednesday, Mr Nwaoboshi urged the court to set aside the ruling.

Mr Taiwo, who adjourned the matter till August 19, said the decision was to give all parties the room to file all the necessary processes in the interest of justice.

The court made an initial order for the confiscation of 14 properties and 22 bank accounts linked to Mr Nwaoboshi.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The bank accounts were reportedly traced to Zenith Bank, UBA, Access Bank and Sterling Bank, and they were all joined in the suit.

The presidential panel, whose head, Okoi Obono-Obla, is currently enmeshed in certificate forgery and corruption allegations, had on July 14, taken possession of Mr Nwaoboshi’s assets and bank accounts.

PREMIUM TIMES reported at the weekend that the presidency had given directive that Mr Obono-Obla should be relieved of his appointments “immediately” following the allegations.

The newspaper also reported that the presidency further reported also directed that the embattled SPIP chairman be investigated by the ICPC.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.