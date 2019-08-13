Motorist allegedly kills tricycle rider over right of way

Christian Innocent, a 39-year old man, has landed in police custody for allegedly killing a motorcycle rider at Akerele Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Mr Innocent allegedly murdered Aniete Bassey on Sunday after an argument between them over the right of way.

Mr Bassey gave up the ghost at Randle Hospital, Surulere, where he was rushed to after the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital from a pool of his blood with a broken head. He died on arrival at the facility.

A statement by Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, on Tuesday, said Mr Innocent hit the deceased on the head with a wheel spanner after they had an argument, causing the death of the motorcycle rider.

“The deceased person and a yet to be identified person in a Jeep had a misunderstanding on a major road along Akerele Street, Surulere by Falolu.

“During the scuffle, the driver of the Jeep brought out a wheel spanner from his car and hit the deceased person twice on the head.

“The Jeep driver drove to an unknown destination immediately after the incident,” Mr Elkana further said.

Upon an investigation by the homicide detectives of the Lagos Police Command, the suspect was identified and arrested at his home at No 28 James Robertson, Surulere, Lagos.

Mr Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Innocent confessed to the crime.

“He confessed to having engaged the deceased person in a fight over the right of way.

“There was a vulgar abuse between him and the Keke rider over who among them had the right of way as they both accused each other of rough driving.”

Investigation on what happened on the crime scene revealed that there was no crash between the Jeep and the motorcycle.

The police said that the suspect would be charged to court.

