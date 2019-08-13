Buhari condoles with Gov. Bello over mother’s death

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello [Photo Credit: The News Nigeria]
President Buhari Muhammadu has sent a condolence message of condolence to the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, over the death of his mother, Rekiya Momoh.

In a statement signed by his media aide Garba Shehu, the president said his attention was drawn to this loss by the absence of the governor at the meeting of the Progressive Governors with him in Daura, Katsina State.

“Governor’s absence at the meeting of Progressive Governors with the President in Daura, Katsina State earlier in the day got the attention of President Buhari and was informed of the death of Madam Rekiya, whose burial made Governor Bello to stay back in his State.

“The President expressed condolences to the family, the government and people of Kogi State over the irreparable loss.

“President Buhari wished peace for the departed soul and prayed to Allah to grant her bereaved families the strength to bear the loss,” it concluded.

