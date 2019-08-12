Hajj: Nigeria losses 9 pilgrims in Saudi – NAHCON

Hajj
Hajj

The number of Nigerian pilgrims that died while performing the 2019 Hajj in Saudi Arabia has risen to nine, the Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Ibrahim Kana, has announced.

Mr Kana made the announcement in Muna while briefing journalists on activities of the medical team of NAHCON for the pilgrims.

“The deceased, a Lagos State pilgrim, collapsed at Jamrat and brought to the hospital in Muna but died, she was hypertensive,” Mr Kana said.

Speaking with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Muna on the issue earlier, the Lagos State Amir Hajj, AbdulLateef Abdulkarim, identified the deceased as Folashade Lawal.

He said that the late Mr Lawal hailed from Oshodi Local Government Area of the state, noting that she slumped at 3 a m while heading to Jamrat to throw stone at the devil.

Throwing stone at the three devils is one of the Islamic rites towards acceptable hajj.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The chairman of the team said the commission opened 21 field offices in Muna with adequate drugs and ambulances.

Mr Kana said well-trained medical personnel were on ground to attend to pilgrims.

He identified cough and hypertension as some of the health challenges presented by patients.

Meanwhile, Nigerian pilgrims had begun aggressive buying and selling after Arafat and Eid el- Kabir.

NAN correspondent, who visited Nigerian camp in Muna, reports that many pilgrims, mostly women, were seen buying women wears and other gift items, they claimed were meant for their families and friends at home.

Others, however, devoted their time to accomplishing the remaining rites such as stone throw at the three devils and special prayer.

Pilgrims who spent three days to accomplish religious rites in Muna were expected to move to the Grand Mosque, Makkah on Tuesday to complete the remaining rites to ensure an acceptable hajj.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

According to sources from NAHCON, August 17 has been fixed as kick-off for the flight of Nigerian pilgrims back home.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.