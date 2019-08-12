Taraba, Abia Killings, signs of inefficiency – PDP Governors

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has condemned the killing of three policemen and a civilian by men of the Nigerian Army in Taraba State, describing it as signs of “inefficiency and irresponsibility.”

It also condemned the killing of a commercial motorcyclist, Chimaobi Nwaogwu, in Abia State by a soldier on Wednesday.

The, Forum, which stated this in a statement by its Chairman, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, on Monday, asked the federal government to compensate the families of the victims and ensure justice was served.

The police authorities on Wednesday announced the killing of its personnel by troops on Ibi-Wukari road in Taraba.

The police had alleged that the suspected kidnappers in custody of the attacked officers were released by the army troops.

Army Headquarters, in reaction, described the incident as `unfortunate and avoidable’ while explaining its own side of the story.

The army explained that the said army troops, while responding to a distress call to rescue a kidnapped victim, exchanged fire with the suspected kidnappers on Ibi-Wukari Road in the State.

The police, in a counter reaction on Thursday, had raised a number of questions that the army authorities needed to unravel, especially the whereabouts of the arrested suspected kidnapping kingpin, Hamisu Bala Wadume.

Also, Nwaogwu, 30, was on Wednesday alleged to have been shot dead by a military officer at a checkpoint at Umuokereke Ngwa Community of Abia state.

A statement issued by Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, has said that authorities of the 82 division, Nigerian Army had arrested the soldier responsible for the killing.

Mr Dickson described the killings as “unfortunate, sad, tragic, wicked, malicious, unprofessional and totally unacceptable” to the people of the country.

“We wish to reiterate that the killings are unnecessary,” he said

“It is sad that a security personnel, who is paid and maintained with tax-payers’ money, could turn around to kill the person he was paid to protect.”

The governor called on the federal government to redress the situation immediately as it portrayed “signs of inefficiency and irresponsibility”.

“We implore the federal government to adequately compensate the families of victims and ensure justice is served on the culprits.”

(NAN)