Man arrested for raping, impregnating own daughter

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 52-year-old man, Emmanuel Ikhine, for allegedly raping his 18 years old biological daughter (name withheld), who is currently pregnant for her father.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday. He said the suspect, who resides at number six, Iyaniwura street, Joju area of Sango Ota, was arrested following a report by a neighbour, Yemisi Ashade, who came to the station with the victim.

He said the complainant said the victim came to her to report how her father has been abusing her sexually whenever she is alone at home with a threat to deal with her if she dares tell anyone about it.

She added that the girl could no longer bear the sexual assault, hence she confided in her.

“Upon the report, the DPO Sango Ota, Csp Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy father was promptly arrested. On interrogation, he made a confessional statement that he has been having carnal knowledge of the victim long before now since he has separated with his wife.”

The victim also narrated her ordeal to the police. She reportedly told the police that her father sleeps with her when her two brothers are not at home.

The police spokesperson said the victim was taken to a General Hospital where it was confirmed that she is pregnant for her father.

He said the Ogun Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered that the suspect be investigated and prosecuted.