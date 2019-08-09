UK, U.S. urge Tanzania to respect ‘due process’ after journalist arrested

Tanzanian investigative journalist, Erick Kabendera, sits inside the Kisutu Residents Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Aug. 5, 2019. (Reuters
Tanzanian investigative journalist, Erick Kabendera, sits inside the Kisutu Residents Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Aug. 5, 2019. (Reuters

Britain and the United States on Friday urged Tanzania to guarantee due process of law for a journalist arrested on charges that his lawyer and rights groups described as being politically motivated.

Erick Kabendera was charged on Monday with money laundering, tax evasion and leading organised crime.

He was arrested the previous week over what the Police said were issues concerning his citizenship.

Press freedom in Tanzania has deteriorated since President John Magufuli was elected in 2015, rights groups say.

His administration has shut down newspapers, arrested opposition leaders and activists and restricted political rallies.

The government rejects charges that its policies are authoritarian.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“The irregular handling of the arrest, detention and indictment of investigative journalist Erick Kabendera, including the fact that he was denied access to a lawyer in the early stages of his detention, is contrary to the Criminal Procedures Act,’’ the U.S. and British government said in a joint statement.

Kabendera, 39, has written for national and international publications, including The Guardian and The Times of London.

He published a story last month in the regional newspaper The East African about purported internal divisions within the ruling party before a presidential election in 2020.

The questioning since his arrest indicated his arrest and prosecution are linked to his work as a journalist, Kabendera’s lawyer, Jebra Kambole, said on Monday.

The case has been adjourned until Aug. 19, when it will come up for mention.

Money laundering is not a bailable offence.

Government spokesman, Hassan Abbasi, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Foreign Minister, Palamagamba Kabudi, did not pick up calls from Reuters seeking comment. (Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.