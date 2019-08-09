Related News

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has redeployed corps members serving in crisis-affected communities in the southern part of Taraba State.

Recurring communal fighting between ethnic Jukuns and Tivs have occurred for years with several people killed.

Florence Yakuugh, the NYSC coordinator in Taraba, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Jalingo, the capital, that the decision became necessary to ensure the safety of the corps members.

“We received directives from our national headquarters to redeploy our youth corps members serving in these crisis-affected communities,” she said.

“We redeployed them out of those places and took them to local government headquarters in Wukari, Donga and Takum for their safety.

“We are appealing to the warring factions to embrace peace and allow the development of their communities.

“NYSC is a unifying institution and it is when there is peace that they can contribute their quarter to the development of their fatherland.”

The NYSC coordinator enjoined the local government areas that are located across rivers to acquire ‘life jackets’ for the safety of corps members posted to those areas.

Mrs Yaakugh said the directive has become necessary to protect corps members who were not conversant with crossing large volume of water.

NAN reports that on July 31, authorities of the Federal University, Wukari, closed the institution, following the alleged abduction and killing of some students and staff of the institution due to the Jukun/Tiv ethnic crisis.(NAN)