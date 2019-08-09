Motorists stranded as truck drivers block Kaduna-Abuja highway

Traffic jam at Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

Thousands of motorists were trapped for hours as drivers of articulated vehicles blocked both lanes of the Abuja-Kaduna highway Friday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road was blocked following the death of one of the drivers, who was allegedly shot by a policeman for his refusal to give a N2000 bribe.

Witnesses said the Peugeot J5 driver was shot around midnight at a checkpoint near OLAM Floor Mill, Kaduna.

The driver was alledgedly transporting rice to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that the first truck driver to arrive the scene used her truck to block one of the lanes and other drivers joined her to block the other lane.

The drivers insisted that they would not remove the barricades until the Kaduna state governor and the commissioner of police in the state address them.

The action, however, angered most motorists trapped at the scene, who condemned the unfortunate incident.

“They shouldn’t have taken this measure considering the Eid-el-Kabr festival, which is just two days from today, a passenger, Musa Garba said.

Mr Garba, who was heading to Sokoto from Enugu, said they were trapped since 3:00 a.m.

Other motorists, who condemned both the police and truck drivers for their action, urged the state police command to come to their rescue.

Efforts by a few security personnel at the scene to open the road failed as the aggrieved drivers were not ready to cooperate.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the state government was working to resolve the problem. (NAN)

