#RevolutionNow: Former Vice President Sambo disowns social media accounts

Former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; Photo credits: Desert Herald
Former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; Photo credits: Desert Herald

A former vice president, Namadi Sambo, has described as “mischievous and unsolicited” posts made on some Facebook and other social media pages in his name allegedly by unknown persons.

A Facebook page which bears the former vice president’s name and picture shared a comment in Hausa, saying: “I am supporting the revolution to overthrow the government of President Buhari for it has failed to provide the necessary development Nigerians desire and ask for.”

But in a statement he sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Mr Sambo denied having hand in the posts by “political jobbers.”

He also denied supporting any plan to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to unsolicited acts by some unscrupulous political jobbers that have sponsored and spread messages on Facebook and other social media platforms, purportedly conveying messages from my person.

“I wish to make it public that the said messages are clearly the handiwork of mischief-makers, who are bent on creating confusion and disaffection to overheat the polity with the aim of achieving their selfish political motives and to bring my personality to disrepute. For the avoidance of doubt, I do not own or operate any social media account on any Facebook or any platform.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“For the record, the general public should note that I have never made any post, sponsored or ask anyone to do so on my behalf, directly or indirectly. I have never delegated anyone to design and or circulate any post on Facebook or any social media platforms.”

“I have taken steps to report the account to the management of Facebook as well as to alert relevant security agencies to monitor and track those behind this dreadful activity for prosecution,” Mr Sambo said.

He urged Nigerians to be patriotic and be cautious of fake news and hate speech that pervades social media.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.