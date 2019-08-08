Zamfara ex-governor Yari threatens legal action against some media outfits

Gov. Abdulazizi-Yari
Immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazizi-Yari

Former governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State has threatened legal action against some media organisations for publishing what he described as fake news against him.

Mr Yari issued the threat in a statement on Thursday by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Dosara, in Gusau.

This followed the search on Mr Yari’s Talata-Mafara residence on August 4 by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the operatives stormed the former governor’s residence at his Talata-Mafara country home.

Mr Dosara alleged in the statement that three media outfits (names withheld) were out to smear the image of his principal.
﻿
He said, for instance, that a report titled “Re: Exotic automobiles uncovered in former gov. Yari’s home’’ was untrue.

According to him, the concerned media outfits had captioned their reports in the following manner: “N2.35 billion IDPs fund was misappropriated by the former Gov.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“N3. 51 billion ecological fund was misappropriated by the former Gov.

“These are the allegations made against the former governor and credited to the EFCC.”

He, therefore, advised the media outfits to retract their reports within 24 hours or face legal action.

The spokesperson, however, said the Yari camp was waiting to see what the EFFC would do to the whistleblower who caused the investigation.

Mr Dosara said the investigation did not reveal anything incriminating against his principal.

He pointed out that the ex-governor’s house in Talata-Mafara had no space to accommodate the so-called 21 luxury cars.

“The allegation levelled against the former governor that he misappropriated the N51 billion given to him for ecological disasters/problems is not true.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“Let these newspapers go and verify their facts, as the ecological funds were distributed during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan and no All Progressives Congress (APC) governor was given a dime for the purpose.

“On the issue of the alleged IDPs N35 billion, the newspapers accused the former governor of, I challenge these newspapers to publish to the public, the name of persons or institutions that gave him such amount of money or indeed any penny for the IDPs.

“Otherwise, the former governor will take legal action,” he said.

NAN recalls that the EFCC’s investigation came on the heels of a transition committee report set up by Gov. Bello Matawalle.
The committee, headed by the former governor’s deputy, Ibrahim Wakkala, questioned several financial transactions of the Yari-led administration.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.