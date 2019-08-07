NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Thursday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has envisaged prospects of thunderstorms and rains over northern and central cities with moderate rains over southern cities for Thursday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Wednesday in Abuja, forecast rains over north-west and thunderstorms over north-east of northern states in the morning hours.

According to NiMet, the condition is likely to continue with chances of thunderstorms over most places during the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 30 degree Celsius and 22 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For central states, moderate/intermittent rains are expected throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 25 to 30 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius,” NiMet said.

The agency predicted prospects of rains over the entire southern states throughout the forecast period except south-west where cloudy conditions would be experienced during the morning hours.

The agency envisaged day and night temperatures of the region to be 25 to 30 degree Celsius and 21to 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Advertisement

(NAN)