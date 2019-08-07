ActionAid seeks partnership with PREMIUM TIMES to eradicate poverty in Nigeria

Action Aids' Country Director, Ene Obi speaking at a partnership meeting with Premium Times.
Action Aids' Country Director, Ene Obi speaking at a partnership meeting with Premium Times.

An anti-poverty agency, ActionAid Nigeria, has sought partnership with PREMIUM TIMES and Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) to reduce and then, eradicate poverty in Nigeria.

The Country Director of the organisation, Ene Obi, during a courtesy visit to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday said: “a lot is happening in the country and we need to work together for our country”.

Other staff of ActionAid present were Director, Human Resource and Organisational Effectiveness, Funmilayo Oyefusi; Director, Programme, Tasallah Chibok; the Executive Assistance to the Country Director, Adesuwa Illuobe; and the Media Consultant, Wale Elekolusi.

According to the Country Director, one cannot uphold social justice unless ‘we stand on the truth, which makes transparency and accountability the core for a better society.

“Our current country strategic paper, which is running for six years, starting from last year to 2023, is on social justice to end poverty. We believe in poverty eradication. We believe that if our wealth is used for the common good if there is a redistribution of wealth, respect for dignity, accountability and transparency, our nation will be better,” she said.

She said corruption has been the major challenge in the fight for accountability for the eradication of poverty and “development does not thrive when you have corruption”.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“Corruption is denying us of development, corruption is taking money from a lot of people. There is a lot of looting that has gone on with the political class and sanctions are not given.

Action Aid in a partnership meeting with Premium Times.
Action Aid in a partnership meeting with Premium Times.
Action Aid in a partnership meeting with Premium Times.

”If you go to the EFCC they will tell you maybe they have about a thousand cases now but the last time that I sat down to do a review with them, they had more than 400 cases in court but very few cases were mentioned in court,” she said.

“We focus on women and children, the youth and people with disabilities but we focus on communities, so it depends on everybody at the community level. We focus on the education of the girl child, particularly,” she said.

Mrs Obi expressed her dissatisfaction on the nomination of seven women as ministers out of the 43 who were nominated. “You cannot have 50 per cent of a country not well represented.”

“(The) participation of women and people with disability will bring human development,” she said.

Action Aid in a partnership meeting with Premium Times.
Action Aids’ Country Director, Ene Obi speaking at a partnership meeting with Premium Times.
Action Aids country Director, Ene Obi, presents a souvenir to Musikilu Mojeed, Premium Times’ Editor in Chief.

In his reaction, the Editor-in-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed said the newspaper is telling news as it is, for the uplifting of the country, citizens and humanity.

He said the organisation’s objective includes making life easier for the people, reducing poverty and ensuring more equitable society.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Musikilu Mojeed, Editor in Chief of Premium Times, speaking at the partnership meeting with Action Aid.
Musikilu Mojeed, Editor in Chief of Premium Times, speaking at the partnership meeting with Action Aid.

He said PREMIUM TIMES will amplify ActionAid’s work through its platforms.

“If we stand together, we can help each other and remain alive. It is important for civil society organisations to identify their real allies in the media,” he said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.