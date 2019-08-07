Nigeria imports 5.61 billion litres of petrol between April and June – NBS

Petrol tankers[Photo Credit:News Nigeria]
The National Bureau of Statistics said 5.61 billion litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) was imported into the country in the second quarter of 2019.

The NBS disclosed this in its “Petroleum Products Importation and Consumption (Truck Out) Statistics (Q2 2019)” report released on Monday in Abuja.

It said 1.38 billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and131.36 million litres of aviation turbine kerosene (ATK) were also imported in the quarter.

About 12.22 million litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) were also imported during the period under review

This, however, represents a significant decrease when compared to the 43.79 million litres of HHK recorded in the second quarter of 2018

The report also said that 77.24 million litres of base oil, 41.79 million litres of bitumen, 27.68 million litres of low pour fuel oil (LPFO) and 354.70 million litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were imported into the country in the second quarter of the year

“State-wide distribution of truck-out volume for the second quarter of 2019 showed that 5.18 billion of premium motor spirit,1.28 billion litres of automotive gas oil (AGO) and 131.42 million litres of household kerosene (HHK) were distributed nationwide during the period under review,” it said

The report also said 176.14 million litres of aviation turbine kerosene (ATK) and 157.29 million of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were distributed nationwide in the second quarter of 2019.

Lagos State got the highest share of LPG with a distribution of 27 million litres representing 17.32 per cent, followed by Rivers State, with 16.85 million litres of LPG representing 10.7 per cent of the share, and Delta State with 15.2 million litres representing 9.64 per cent of the total share of LPG

No LPG was recorded for Jigawa, Taraba and Yobe states.

Data is provided by the Petroleum Products and Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), before being verified and validated by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

