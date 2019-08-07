Man docked for allegedly raping his teenage daughter

Court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered that 45- year-old man, Durodola Kehinde, who allegedly raped his 15-year-old daughter, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

The Senior Magistrate, Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Mr Kehinde, because the court lacked jurisdiction, ordered that he be remanded in Agodi prison.

She ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ms Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until October 8, for mention.

The prosecution counsel, Samod Aliu, in the charge sheet, alleged that Mr Mr Kehinde raped his 15-year-old daughter.

Mr Aliu alleged that Mr Kehinde committed the offence between 2017 and 2019.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 357 and is punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 200.

Mr Aliu alleged that the girl has been abused by her father since she was 13. (NAN)

SAF/SH

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.