Man docked for allegedly raping his teenage daughter

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered that 45- year-old man, Durodola Kehinde, who allegedly raped his 15-year-old daughter, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

The Senior Magistrate, Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Mr Kehinde, because the court lacked jurisdiction, ordered that he be remanded in Agodi prison.

She ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ms Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until October 8, for mention.

The prosecution counsel, Samod Aliu, in the charge sheet, alleged that Mr Mr Kehinde raped his 15-year-old daughter.

Mr Aliu alleged that Mr Kehinde committed the offence between 2017 and 2019.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 357 and is punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 200.

Mr Aliu alleged that the girl has been abused by her father since she was 13. (NAN)

