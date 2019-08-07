2019 Hajj: NAHCON concludes transportation of Nigerian Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

HAJJ: Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. [Photo credit: PBS]
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday announced the completion of 2019 hajj outbound transportation of Nigerian pilgrims expected to participate in the 2019 hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement is contained in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the head of public affairs division of NAHCON Fatima Usara, shortly after the last flight conveying NAHCON officials departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to Saudi Arabia.

According to Ms Usara, 2019 hajj operation spanned 93 flights that conveyed 44,450 pilgrims from state pilgrim’s welfare boards.

”The last flynas aircraft that departed Abuja this morning transported 301 pilgrims left behind from various states of the federation.

“Consequently, NAHCON officials are expected to depart the country for Saudi Arabia having certified that no pilgrims is left behind.

“The management and staff of NAHCON commend all 2019 air carriers for joining hands and working round the clock to beat the deadline despite some hurdles encountered during the airlift,” she said.

The commission also commended the tireless efforts of the state pilgrims welfare boards and other stakeholders for the success of the exercise.

According to her, the commission also hopes to enjoy similar sense of teamwork for the success of the exercise when bringing the pilgrims back.

(NAN)

