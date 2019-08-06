RevolutionNow: IPC denounces attacks on journalists

Related News

The International Press Centre (IPC) has condemned the attacks on journalists by security agents during the #RevolutionNow protests in 21 states on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police in Calabar accused three journalists of being members of the #RevolutionNow movement and took them into custody after brutalising them.

The journalists, Nicholas Kalu (The Nation), Jeremiah Archibong (CrossRiverWatch) and Jonathan Ugbal of (CrossRiverWatch) were reportedly arrested and detained before they were released late Monday evening.

Victor Ogungbenro, a video editor and cameraman of Sahara Reporters, and eight other protesters in Lagos were also brutalised and whisked into the waiting Black Marias of the taskforce.

The detainees were first held at Area C police station before they were transferred to the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos.

Reacting to these, Lanre Arogundade, Director, IPC, in a statement said “Journalists have constitutional obligation to report issues of interest to the public and should not be barred or harassed in the course of such reportorial duties”

Mr Arogundade said “security operatives should respect international best practices when addressing the security challenges of the country as the media constitute one of the strong institutions in our democracy.”

He also called for the immediate release of Mr Ogungbenro as his continuous detention represents repression and violation of press freedom

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some Nigerians on Monday staged protest against the government to express their dissatisfaction over the current crisis rocking the country.

Before the protest, a lead campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested by the secret police on Saturday. Mr Sowore’s arrest has been condemned by local and international organisations.

Nigerians on social media are also calling for his release. Meanwhile, the federal government has accused those calling for Mr Sowore’s release of blackmailing the Government.

Since Saturday that the publisher of Sahara Reporters has been arrested, the police are yet to arraign him in court.