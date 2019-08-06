Nigerian dies in Ethiopia prison

Related News

The Nigerian Diaspora Commission has announced the death of a Nigerian, Odemu Efe, in an Ethiopian prison.

A statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Monday, said Mr Efe died of HIV/AIDS, according to the death certificate issued by Ethiopian health authorities.

The commission also said the findings were revealed by the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia.

”A confirmation from the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia revealed the former inmate had been seriously ill and taken to two different hospitals in Addis Ababa before he passed on,” Mr Balogun said.

The NIDCOM dismissed reports accusing the Nigerian government of showing little concerns for the welfare of Nigerians leaving abroad and Nigerian inmates serving jail terms in the East African country, Ethiopia.

Mr Balogun said the Nigerian High Commissioner in Ethiopia, Adeoye Bankole, had visited Mr Efe in Kality Prison in January 2019.

“Contrary to a statement credited to one Miss Chika Nwachukwu, who accused Nigerian officials of showing lack of concern about the welfare of Nigerians in prison in Ethiopia, Amb. Adeoye Bankole, the Nigerian High Commissioner visits inmates regularly.

“He visited the Kality Prison in January 2019 and plans to visit Nigerian inmates again in August/September.”

Mr Balogun said the Nigerian envoy plans to visit more Nigerian inmates in August/September.

The aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, reacting to the news, expressed her condolences to the family of the late Efe and prayed God to bless the soul of the departed citizen.

Ms Dabiri-Erewa who is also the chairperson of NIDCOM had advised Nigerians travelling aboard to ensure they obey the laws of the land of their host.

Many Nigerians are being detained in different countries like Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, China, Malaysia and others facing different crime charges

According to the group, Mr Efe will be buried soon through the assistance of Ethiopian authorities and witnessed by the consular representative of the Nigerian Embassy.