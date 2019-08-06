EFCC Academy gets new commandant

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has appointed Ladi Hamalai, as the new Commandant, EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja.

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Tony Orilade, on Monday.

The commission said Mrs Hamalai will succeed David Tukura who recently resigned his position.

Mrs Hamalai retired in May, as the Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

She joined the Policy Analysis and Research Project, PARP, as the first Project Coordinator between 2004-2008 and 2008 – 2011 and subsequently, became the pioneer Director-General of NILDS, following the establishment of the Institute as the knowledge-management organ of the National Assembly.

Mrs Hamalai served two terms of four years each, as the DG between 2011 and 2019, under the 7th and the 8th National Assembly. During her second term, the National Institute for Legislative Studies, through an Amendment Act of the National Assembly, transformed into the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.

According to the EFCC, Mr Tukura said his resignation would enable him to take up a new assignment as the paramount ruler of his home community in Nasarawa.

“I realised that being a paramount ruler of my homeland will not conform to my assignment here as the Commandant of the EFCC Academy.

“And because my people have offered me the highest honour of my custom as their king, I resign my appointment with the Commission.”

In May 2006, Mr Tukura was first appointed Director of EFCC Academy, formerly known as the Training and Research Institute of the EFCC.

“He was Director of Policy Planning and Statistics (DPPS) 2012, and reappointed the Commandant of the Academy in 2017, where he served until his voluntary retirement,” the EFCC said.

In her remarks, the new commandant expressed joy and readiness to contribute her quota towards the further advancement of the academy, further information on the anti-graft’s website revealed.

She disclosed that she was ready to welcome new ideas and urged the officers to be diligent, hardworking, and to imbibe reading and research habits.

“One of the hallmarks of success is for you to tune yourselves with the adequate knowledge you need in order to excel in your profession. The Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has a lot of targets and milestones he desires to achieve and will need so much from us to accomplish those aspirations. We all have to work hard to achieve that,” Mrs Hamalai said.