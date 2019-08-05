NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Tuesday

Related News

NiMet’s weather outlook for Tuesday predicted partly cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over southern Borno axis of Northern States in the morning hours.

NiMet, on Monday in Abuja, envisaged prospects of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Nguru, Jigawa, Kano and Katsina axis in the afternoon/evening hours.

The agency forecast day and night temperatures of the Northern region to be 29 to 33degree Celsius and 22 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.

“For central states, cloudy conditions are expected to prevail with chances of moderate rains over areas like Abuja, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yola, Bida, Minna and Jos axis in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms/rains over most parts of the region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures to be 25 to 31 degree Celsius and 18 to 23 degree Celsius.

According to NiMet, cloudy conditions are expected to prevail over the inland areas and the western coast, while moderate rains are expected over the eastern coast in the morning hours.

NiMet predicted moderate rains over the entire region in the afternoon and evening period, with day and night temperatures to be 28 to 30 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

(NAN)