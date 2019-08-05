NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Tuesday

NiMet predicts weather across Nigeria
NiMet predicts weather across Nigeria

NiMet’s weather outlook for Tuesday predicted partly cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over southern Borno axis of Northern States in the morning hours.

NiMet, on Monday in Abuja, envisaged prospects of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Nguru, Jigawa, Kano and Katsina axis in the afternoon/evening hours.

The agency forecast day and night temperatures of the Northern region to be 29 to 33degree Celsius and 22 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.

“For central states, cloudy conditions are expected to prevail with chances of moderate rains over areas like Abuja, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yola, Bida, Minna and Jos axis in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms/rains over most parts of the region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures to be 25 to 31 degree Celsius and 18 to 23 degree Celsius.

According to NiMet, cloudy conditions are expected to prevail over the inland areas and the western coast, while moderate rains are expected over the eastern coast in the morning hours.

NiMet predicted moderate rains over the entire region in the afternoon and evening period, with day and night temperatures to be 28 to 30 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.