Hajj: Nigerian pilgrims suffering from four ailments – NAHCON

Hajj
Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has identified four common diseases afflicting Nigerian pilgrims presently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.

Chairman of NAHCON Medical Team, Bello Abdulkadir, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makkah on Monday that most of those diagnosed had either high blood pressure, diabetes, ulcer or high fever.

According to him, the medical team attends to an average of 500 patients daily at the main clinic while the remaining clinics also consult an average of between 150 to 200 patients daily.

Mr Abdulkadir, a medical doctor, said the medical team comprised of 90 doctors, 150 nurses and 60 pharmacists, working round the clock to attend to the medical needs of the pilgrims.

He advised the pilgrims on the need for personal hygiene and to avoid exposing themselves to the harsh weather in the holy land.

However, Umar Bateji, a pilgrim from Gombe State, lamented over the delay in attending to patients at the clinics.

According to him, a patient spends an average of six hours waiting to be attended to, adding that the situation may worsen a minor health challenge.

He therefore urged NAHCON to address the problem.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.