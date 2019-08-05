Hajj: Nigerian pilgrims suffering from four ailments – NAHCON

Related News

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has identified four common diseases afflicting Nigerian pilgrims presently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.

Chairman of NAHCON Medical Team, Bello Abdulkadir, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makkah on Monday that most of those diagnosed had either high blood pressure, diabetes, ulcer or high fever.

According to him, the medical team attends to an average of 500 patients daily at the main clinic while the remaining clinics also consult an average of between 150 to 200 patients daily.

Mr Abdulkadir, a medical doctor, said the medical team comprised of 90 doctors, 150 nurses and 60 pharmacists, working round the clock to attend to the medical needs of the pilgrims.

He advised the pilgrims on the need for personal hygiene and to avoid exposing themselves to the harsh weather in the holy land.

However, Umar Bateji, a pilgrim from Gombe State, lamented over the delay in attending to patients at the clinics.

According to him, a patient spends an average of six hours waiting to be attended to, adding that the situation may worsen a minor health challenge.

He therefore urged NAHCON to address the problem.

